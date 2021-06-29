Tennessee suspending highway lane closures during holiday

by: The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transportation officials say Tennessee plans to suspend construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes during the Fourth of July holiday weekend to reduce traffic delays.

Tennessee’s Department of Transportation said in a news release Monday that suspension of lane closures in construction areas will start Friday morning and end on the morning of July 6.

Tennessee Transportation Commissioner Clay Bright says an estimated 939,000 motorists will travel Tennessee’s interstates and state routes this July 4 holiday.

