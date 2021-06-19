Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown punches ticket to Tokyo Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Former Tennessee swimmer Erika Brown became the latest Lady Vol to represent her country at the Olympics after finishing second at the 100m freestyle at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native qualified for the 100m free final as the eight-seed swimming in the outside lane with a time of 53.59, the third-fastest of her career.

Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the Lady Vols have had at least one swimmer qualify for the Olympics. Brown became the 10th Lady Vol to qualify for the Olympics, joining Molly Hannis, Christine Magnuson, Kira Toussaint, Julia Stowers and among others.

In her senior year on Rocky Top, Brown was a vital part of the a 2020 Lady Vols swimming and diving team that won their first SEC championship in school history and finished the season undefeated for the first time since 1972-1973 season.

At the SEC championship, Brown won her third-consecutive SEC title in the 100 free (45.83), making her the second woman to ever to swim under 46 seconds, joining the company of Olympian Simone Manual. With that time, she lowered her own SEC and school record.

In the 100 fly, the versatile swimmer claimed the American Record (49.83), becoming the third-fastest performer in event history.

Brown also won her third event in the 50 free (21.03) breaking yet another SEC record, and going 3-for-3 on the week, accomplishing this feat for the third straight season.

Brown finished her Tennessee career with 21 All-America Certificates, 18 SEC gold medals and was named the 2020 SEC Female Swimmer of the Year.