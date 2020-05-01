Tennessee Tech dean won’t let students miss out on graduation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No pomp, no circumstance, no problem! Jennifer Shank, the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Tennessee Tech University, is making sure graduates in her school get a proper send-off, and she’s traveling hundreds of miles to do it.

Dean Shank has 38 graduating students this year, and since they won’t be walking across the graduation stage, she’s bringing graduation to them! For the past two weeks, Dean Shank has shown up at the houses of graduating seniors for a makeshift ceremony. She brings a decorative lawn sign and takes socially distant photos with each student as a sweet way of sending them off!

“I had one young woman who… she was so excited I was coming,” Shank told News 2. “She is a first generation student. She is the first of all her siblings! I believe she has nine siblings, in addition to being the first in her family to ever go to college… and she was so proud!”

Those 38 students, by the way, live all over the state! Dean Shank says she’s already visited 30 of her students as of Friday morning. She plans to visit her final eight students between Friday and Monday.