Tennessee Theatre hosting limited-capacity concert viewing to celebrate 92nd birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre will host its first semi-public event since shutting down for the COVID-19 pandemic in March to celebrate its 92nd opening anniversary next month.

The theatre will show a Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors concert Oct. 1 for its “Stars on Stage” fundraiser. The theatre will offer on-site screening, at-home ticket packages, and free access streaming with a request for donations.

“Stars on Stage is one of our most significant fundraisers, and it is especially important in 2020 when the Tennessee Theatre has been closed for the majority of the year due to a pandemic and is unable to generate revenues through regular programming,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “While this format is not what we initially envisioned for Stars on Stage in 2020, we could not be more excited about the opportunity to open our theatre doors again, even if it’s in a limited capacity.”

Tickets are available for $250 that include viewing the hour-long event on a big screen at the Tennessee Theatre with a charcuterie box from Grazey Table, at-seat bar service, and a certificate for a private tour before Dec. 31.

Social distancing will be in effect, and masks must be worn at all times by attendees when not eating or drinking.

A $125 ticket includes a take-home dinner and signature cocktail from a choice of RT Lodge, Emilia or Northshore Brasserie or a take-and-heat meal from Chef Holly Hambright to enjoy at home.

Both ticket packages also include a commemorative event poster from Status Serigraph and early access to the online auction.

Supporters can watch a free stream of the concert on Vimeo through the Tennessee Theatre website or at vimeo.com/455901668, make online donations and submit bids to the online auction at tennesseetheatre.com. The concert viewing begins at 8 p.m., Oct. 1.

The auction will open to the public Sept. 21. The auction will end at midnight Oct. 1.

