Tennessee Theatre to lift mask requirement beginning June 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Theatre will no longer require patrons to wear a mask beginning June 1.

All theater staff interacting with patrons will continue to wear masks as a precaution.

Patrons who purchased an event ticket on the assumption that a mask requirement would still be in place can request a full refund by contacting the box office at info@tennesseetheatre.com no later than Thursday, July 22.

After that date, the standard “no refunds, no exchanges” policy will be in effect for all future events.

The theater is hosting the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a concert by Melissa Etheridge in August.