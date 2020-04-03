Tennessee Theatre to live stream concert from house organist

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The historic Tennessee Theatre may be closed to the public but that’s not stopping them from taking their Mighty Musical Monday concert online.

The Tennessee Theatre will live stream a 30-minute concert featuring House organist Freddie Brabson playing a set of uplifting songs and crowd favorites on the Mighty Wurlitzer on Monday, April 6 at noon. The concert can be accessed for free through Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/TennesseeTheatre and on the Facebook app.

“The Tennessee Theatre is meant to create shared experiences bringing people together through music and art,” Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “We are eager to bring entertainment to our friends and fans – from the comfort of your home. We hope this unique Mighty Musical Monday concert brings a little joy to your day.”

The venue is currently is closed to the public.

“By connecting with our patrons while the theatre is dark, we can stay in communication to share updates, news and future opportunities, as well as engage with the community we love,” Hancock said. “It’s our way of trying to bring light.”