Tennessee Titans release 2020 schedule, preseason games to air on primetime TV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Submitted) – The NFL released the 2020 regular-season schedule, and the Titans will be featured in three primetime contests, including an appearance on Monday Night Football to open the season at Denver on September 14.

The Titans will return to Nashville for their home opener against Jacksonville on Sunday, September 20. The other primetime games include a Thursday Night home game against Indianapolis on November 12 and a visit to Green Bay for a Sunday Night game on December 27.

“It is always an honor to play on Monday Night Football,” said Mike Vrabel, Titans Head Coach. “When you grow up watching football, you watch Monday Night Football. It is your last taste of football for the week. Certainly, it’s a great challenge to go on the road and face Denver. It is a great way to start the season, there will be a lot of excitement and I know there will be a lot of people tuning in.

“We need to start the season better than we did last year. We played well down the stretch last year and it is what allowed us to make the playoffs and win a couple of games, but we are going to need to start the season better so the margin for error isn’t so thin. The goal is to win the division and host home playoff games and to put ourselves in the best possible position and that will start with those games early in the season at home.”

The Titans full home schedule includes games against Buffalo, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

Tennessee will travel to Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Green Bay, Minnesota, Houston, Jacksonville and Indianapolis.

The Titans Week 15 game against Detroit is in a pool of games that could be played on either Saturday, December 19 or Sunday, December 20. The teams will be notified at least four weeks ahead of the weekend dates with the final day and time for the game.

Flexible scheduling may be applied in Weeks 5-16. During that period, flexible scheduling can be used by the NFL by shifting a Sunday afternoon game into primetime and moving the Sunday night game to an afternoon start time.

For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 29. The NFL schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications could be moved to that time slot.

Additionally, the Titans preseason opponents were set with home game against the New York Giants and Chicago Bears and away games at Washington and Tampa Bay. Dates and times will be released later this month.

With the release of the schedule, single-game tickets for all Titans home games in 2020, along with season tickets, are now available at https://www.tennesseetitans.com/tickets.