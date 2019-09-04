Tennessee to get $46.7 million for opioid crisis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee will receive $46.7 million in federal money for the opioid crisis, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced this morning.

The money is part of $1.8 billion being sent to states under a new initiative by the administration of President Trump.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of so many Americans in local communities, we are beginning to win the battle against the opioid overdose crisis,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar in a news release.

“Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved,” Azar said.

“At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the Department’s 5-Point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a healthcare system where every American can access the mental healthcare they need.”

The money will continue the Trump administration’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis by expanding access to treatment and supporting near-real-time data on the drug overdose crisis, according to an HSS news release.

Tennessee is among the states hardest hit by opioid abuse.