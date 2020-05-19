Tennessee to pause Memorial Day construction lane closures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials are pausing most construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes for Memorial Day weekend.
The state Department of Transportation says the hiatus on lane closures will start on Friday at noon and run through early Tuesday, May 26.
Drivers may still see some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects.
The department also noted that traffic has lessened due to restrictions implemented to fight the coronavirus pandemic, but the state continues to see speeding and distracted driving crashes.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on travel, AAA is not issuing a Memorial Day travel forecast this year for the first time in 20 years.
