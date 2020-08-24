Tennessee to provide extra $300 in unemployment benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee will provide an additional $300 per week in federal assistance to people who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it’s approved Tennessee’s request for a grant to give to people on top of their regular unemployment benefits.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month making the money available.
It was announced as a $400-per-week benefit, but put the burden on the states to pay $100 a week of that amount. The U.S. Department of Labor issued recent guidance saying states would not have to contribute that money.
