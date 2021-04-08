Tennessee toddler seriously injured in lawnmower accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A three-year-old was seriously injured after an accident involving a lawnmower in Cumberland County Wednesday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. to Highland Ridge Drive, where a toddler had been injured.

Deputies said the child’s foot slid under the lawnmower and the toddler’s foot was hit by the blade.

The three-year-old was airlifted to UT Medical Center with serious injuries, according to investigators.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter