KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — August was an unprecedented time for tornadoes in East Tennessee.

There were two tornadoes in just the first four days of the month. An EF-1 in Roane County on August 3 that measured 200 yards wide, traveled under half a mile, and with max winds of 95 MPH. The second tornado hit just days later on August 7 in west Knox County. That tornado was an EF-2 that traveled east for 3.8 miles, 200 yards in width, and with max winds of 130 MPH.

WATE talked to the people affected by these devastating storms.

“Checked out on the porch and it was absolutely the worst storm I’ve ever seen here, and within about two minutes of me waking up and seeing that, everything started collapsing and the house started collapsing in on me,” said Matt Reynolds told WATE’s Ella Wales on the Knox County tornado.

The EF-2 tornado in Knox County destroyed sections of Lovell crossing apartments.

“We weren’t planning on leaving, then the fire department came along and said you have to vacate, grab your stuff and go. I have a lot of medicine that I have to take weekly, my wife has cancer and her cancer medication is in the apartment. That’s why we’re here to get that stuff out and just praying to god that he keeps everyone safe,” said resident Tommy Colwell to WATE’s Dominic Webster.

Residents were left to pick up the pieces and find a new place to live.

“It’s too difficult because some people lost their houses and their stuff and it’s like a difficult thing to see. People loved that place but there’s one thing about it, they can’t go back no more,” said Julian Battise to WATE’s Kristen Gallant.

There, however, was a glimmer of hope for residents as people stopped to lend a hand in the cleanup.

“It means everything that family friends, family, coworkers, and the community have just banded together to help everyone in their time of need, not just my family. My work said don’t even think about anything, we got it. They brought us lunch today that way everyone here helping could be nourished and get back to work quite frankly,” said Kristin Majni to Webster.

From 1800 to 2022, Knoxville and the surrounding area had only recorded five total tornadoes in August.

We know severe weather can happen at any time of the year and the 6 Storm Team is on your side to keep you and your family safe.