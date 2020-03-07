Cookeville residents recall President Trump’s tour of their tornado-stricken neighborhood

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Donald Trump visited Tennessee on Friday, surveying communities devastated by a tornado earlier this week.

“To see secret service and the U.S. President driving down the same corner that we turn down for the last three and a half years is unreal,” said Faith Johnson.

President Trump, along with other state leaders, walked through the Johnson’s Cookeville neighborhood. It was reduced to rubble after a tornado tore through it early Tuesday morning.

Eric Johnson recalled the moment he and the president came face to face.

“We told him that actually we lived on the corner right here. He asked us if everyone survived. We said yes. And he was just kind of in shock. He said wow, you survived that,” Eric said.

Eric said the president shook every survivor’s hand. He was led to the group by a pair of neighbors who know them and their stories well.

“They just needed somebody to represent the neighbors to meet the president. We were asked to do that. We met the president and then we got to walk the president over to meet our neighbors, which was probably more special to us, than for us to just meet the president ourself, to let him meet all these good people,” said Matt and Angela Suggs.

The Suggs say the moment has a learning lesson, and it’s one giving those experiencing tragedy some hope.

“Meet your neighbors. On good days it’s great to know your neighbors, but on bad days it’s also great to know your neighbors,” said the Suggs.

“Don’t lose hope in anything, in any situation in life. You’ve just got to smile and press forward,” Eric said.

