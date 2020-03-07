East Tennessee first responders help in Middle Tennessee after devastating tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many local first responders reaching out a hand to help in Middle Tennessee.

Captain Matthew Beavers with the Knoxville Fire Department saying they sent 12 crew members in their technical rescue team to Putnam County. Beavers says the further in their crews got the worse the damage was.

“I’ve not seen any tornado damage like this. This was massive. I’ve never seen a tornado with that amount of energy and power.” Captain Matthew Beavers – KFD

Knox County Rescue Squad heading out to help those in Middle Tennessee. Gary Sharp with the rescue squad echoing KFD saying this was the worst damage they’ve seen in their career.

Support still coming in for all those people impacted in Middle Tennessee. The Clinton Strong Group collecting supplies like water, and other essentials to deliver to Putnam County on Saturday.