Knoxville Police assisting Cookeville following tornadoes, volunteering

Tennessee Tornadoes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In the week that’s passed, a number of Knoxville Police Department officers have been deployed and to Cookeville.

This on top of many officers volunteering on their days off to assist Cookeville Police to secure recovery sites.

KPD tells WATE that they’re humbled to play a role in the community’s recovery.

