Breaking News
Police searching for two escapees from Mountain View Youth Development Center

NWS: Four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee, preliminary survey finds

Tennessee Tornadoes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Nashville said late Thursday that its preliminary survey found that four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Here’s the breakdown:

  • Nashville EF-3 (165mph): 60.13 miles/800 yards
  • Smith/Putnam EF-0 (75mph): 5.88 miles/50 yards
  • Cookeville EF-4 (175mph): 8.21 miles/500 yards
  • SE Cookeville/Goffton EF-0 (75mph): 0.23 miles/25 yards

The NWS further saying that all the information was preliminary and subject to change. Damage assessments had been concluded in Davidson, Wilson, Smith and Putnam counties.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter