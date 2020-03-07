Several donations set up for Middle Tennessee tornado victims; how to avoid scammers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Volunteer Spirit is in full force after tornadoes tore through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday.

Businesses and organizations across the state are setting up donation drives or fundraisers to help victims of the severe storm system.

Tennessee’s Helping Hearts is one of those organizations.

Don Miller, secretary for the nonprofit, said his group usually only helps veterans and first responders, but after the devastation the tornadoes caused, he knew Helping Hearts needed t step in.

“These people have nothing now. They’ve lost everything you know. I mean, to them a toothbrush may just be an item that they need, you know? It’s the little stuff that the people don’t think about you know? That everyday life,” Miller said.

Items needed

The group is collecting the following items:

totes

water

work gloves

dish gloves

disinfectants

garbage bags

disinfectant soaps

crates for dogs

pet foods

new blankets

storage bags

dog leashes

dog beds

snacks

hand sanitizer

brooms and mops

dustpans

water buckets

paper towels

cleaning rags

Where to donate items:

Donations can be dropped off at the Walmart off Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Miller said he was at a loss for words when thinking about how many people have been trying to help those victims.

He also knew about some of the scams going around trying to take advantage of those wanting to give.

“It hurts because it makes the ones that are legitimate and really do care, like we do, it makes us look bad because people don’t trust us,” Miller said.

Avoiding scams

Scott Erland, spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department, said unfortunately, criminals are opportunistic and a natural disaster can be their opportunity.

He said it’s best to try and prevent being scammed on the front end because online scammers are very difficult to arrest.

“The world wide web allows a significant amount of anonymity, and anonymity makes it particularly difficult for investigators to even figure out the who and where these crimes occurred,” Erland said.

Scammers can trick people easily though.

“It would be one number or something that’s off and you’re mind might auto-correct that, so just make sure that you’re looking at it. If you have to, call that city government and say ‘hey, how can I help?’ Call that police, that local police department that’s dealing with that. Call that fire department and see.,” Erland said.

He said that simply re-reading the title, name or email can save you from becoming a victim of a scam.

Erland said you could instead donate to an organization you are familiar with or to people you trust.

You can also call the local officials and ask them to verify the account you want to donate to.

For more ways to donate to the Middle Tennessee tornado victims, click here.

