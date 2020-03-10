Volunteers at heart of tornado clean-up

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Dozens of volunteers filled the Cookeville Community Center Monday morning, nearly a week after an EF-4 tornado devastated the city.

The center was packed with supplies anyone might need to rebuild the essentials after their home was blown into rubble.

Victims could pick up food, paper towels, laundry detergent, tarps, buckets, bins, water and lot more items.

They could also start applying for the other essentials the tornado took such as identification, or monetary assistance.

Volunteers at the center said they really don’t need any more donations. Many of the victims don’t have a semi-permanent place to put everything.

They said monetary donations will go a long way though.

Some of the volunteers were also victims of the tornado.

Tracy Montgomery, a Cookeville resident, said her place was slightly affected by the tornado, as well as other family members’ homes, but she was at the center to help those who lost a lot more.

“I was fortunate. I was lucky and my family’s good. I’m blessed. I’m good. The other ones, some of the other ones are not, and I’m just trying to give back to them and help them because I’m blessed,” Montgomery said.

She said she was grabbing some items from the center for a woman who was a bank manager and couldn’t leave work. She said she was just a customer who wanted to help.

Other victims of the tornado said they were grateful for all the volunteers coming to Putnam County.

Sandy Jones lived in Echo Valley Estates, one of the neighborhoods hit hardest by the tornado.

“I ran upstairs to get my daughter and granddaughter just in time. Then I ran downstairs to get my husband out of bed and told him to take cover. When I said that, we were just standing there all as a family together. There was no time to take any cover,” Jones said.

Her home was still standing on the outside, but she said it was the complete opposite on the inside.

She said many of her neighbors ran inside her home after the tornado hit because it was one of very few still standing.

On Monday, Jones continued to drive a rental car she had before the tornado. The back window was shattered, but she needed it to get around.

Jones had a tough year herself before the storm. She said she had been diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer.

“Memories I had, I built this home 26 years ago. That’s all my kids, that’s all my grandkids know and I’m looking at my memories in a pile in my yard, so it’s really, really hard,” Jones said.

Volunteers were in Jones’ neighborhood every day since the tornado.

She said they were a saving grace.

“These people have been so amazing, I mean everyone in our community. I mean it’s like they just seem to know what to do, you know? Any little gesture makes it a little easier for us and I just, can’t even explain in words what they meant to us you know? Cause we don’t know where to go, we don’t know where to turn,” Jones said.

One of those volunteers that were helpful to Jones was Don Davis with the American Red Cross.

He said he had been volunteering with the American Red Cross for more than 20 years and has never seen damage like the damage from the EF-4 tornado.

Davis also said that the amount of people coming to help the victims and community rebuild was heartwarming.

“We’ve got people coming in from everywhere and that’s really neat. To help somebody they don’t know and never met, and probably might never meet, that’s kind of, maybe not just the Tennessee way, but the American way,” Davis said.

Davis said he hopes that people continue to come to Putnam County and volunteer because the community has a long way to go to rebuild.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer, click here.