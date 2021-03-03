Year after Middle Tennessee tornadoes, Cookeville gathers to remember

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Cookeville is marking one year since a deadly outbreak of tornadoes ripped across Middle Tennessee.

The destruction from the severe weather event stretched 60 miles and 25 people, including 20 in Putnam County, were killed from Nashville to Cookeville.

“So many heroes showed up that night to help” Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said during a remembrance event Wednesday. “Through the sadness, tears and heartache came a great deal of hope … the unity was amazing and much needed.”

City, county and state leaders as well as survivors marked the somber anniversary with the dedication of Hope Park. The park will sit on three lots where homes were destroyed by the EF-4 tornado that hit Cookeville.