Year after Middle Tennessee tornadoes, Cookeville gathers to remember

Tennessee Tornadoes

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city of Cookeville is marking one year since a deadly outbreak of tornadoes ripped across Middle Tennessee.

The destruction from the severe weather event stretched 60 miles and 25 people, including 20 in Putnam County, were killed from Nashville to Cookeville.

“So many heroes showed up that night to help” Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said during a remembrance event Wednesday. “Through the sadness, tears and heartache came a great deal of hope … the unity was amazing and much needed.”

City, county and state leaders as well as survivors marked the somber anniversary with the dedication of Hope Park. The park will sit on three lots where homes were destroyed by the EF-4 tornado that hit Cookeville.

  • In this March 26, 2020, photo, utility workers repair a power line in a residential neighborhood in Cookeville, Tenn. People still reeling from the deadly twisters that hit the state on March 3 now have to confront life in the age of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • In this March 26, 2020, photo, a flag flies from a tree trunk on a lot stripped of buildings in Cookeville, Tenn. People still reeling from the deadly twisters that hit the state on March 3 now have to confront life in the age of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • In this March 26, 2020, photo, a sign with an inspirational message is displayed in Cookeville, Tenn. People still reeling from the deadly twisters that hit the state on March 3 now have to confront life in the age of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • In this March 26, 2020, photo, Jose Cojom stands on the front step of what remains of his home after it was destroyed by a tornado in Cookeville, Tenn. Like thousands of other Middle Tennesseans, Cojom’s life has been upended by back-to-back disasters. Residents still reeling from the deadly twisters of March 3 now have to confront life in the age of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • President Donald Trump speaks Mike Herrick, with Putnam County Rescue Squad, as he tours damage from a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Marine One, with President Donald Trump aboard, left, flies over damage after a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, taken on the plane in flight over Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • President Donald Trump flies over and sees damage after a recent tornado, Friday, March 6, 2020, taken in flight over Cookeville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
  • Cookeville storm damage_312685
  • Emergency personnel work among destroyed homes Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Seth Wells and Danielle Theophile’s home in Cookeville, Tennessee, (between Nashville and Knoxville) was destroyed in a tornado that ripped through in the early hours of March 3, 2020. (Courtesy)
  • A man walks by The Basement East, a live music venue destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • A man walks through storm debris following a deadly tornado Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • (Source: WKRN)
  • A woman walks down a street lined with debris Friday, March 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Residents and businesses face a huge cleanup effort after tornadoes hit the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Dominique Hammond and her daughter Analise Hammond are seen outside their home in North Nashville following devastating tornadoes on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Benji Peck, Austin Grove
    Benji Peck, left, and Austin Grove remove a refrigerator from a damaged home Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Residents and businesses face a huge cleanup effort after tornadoes hit the state Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. Patton lives near the damaged area but her home was intact. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
  • Damaged vehicles and buildings are seen in East Nashville after a tornado hit the city in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Courtney Pedroza/The Tennessean via AP)
  • Debris scattered across an intersection Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. The National Weather Service in Nashville confirmed a tornado touched down in the area. (Celia Darrough via AP)
  • Debris covers a street after overnight storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

