CHESTNUT HILLS, Tenn. (WATE) — Bush’s Baked Beans was founded in Chestnut Hills, Tennessee. The company still calls the Jefferson County home.

Bush’s was founded by AJ Bush in 1908 and has been family-owned ever since. As far as growth, when you look at the company’s website, no year may have been bigger than 1969. That’s when Bush’s developed a canned baked bean product that would be based on a family recipe.

It’s estimated that the company produces approximately 80% of the canned baked beans consumed in the US. For those wanting to learn more about the company, visit bushbeans.com.