KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some may consider it the most famous 11 miles of road in East Tennessee. Cades Cove and Cades Cove Loop Road are without question one of the most popular destinations for visitors to the Smokies.

Located nine miles from Townsend, Cades Cove offers visitors some of the best opportunities to view wildlife in the park. According to the park’s website, large numbers of white-tailed deer, black bears, coyotes, groundhogs, turkeys, raccoons and more are frequently spotted.

For history buffs, the area also offers a rich past. First settled in the early 1800s, there are a number of historic buildings including churches, a grist mill, barns, log homes and more for visitors to check out.

It’s also believed the Cherokee used the area to hunt for hundreds of years. However, the National Park Service says there has been no proof to show that the Cherokee’s ever settled the area.

To find out more about Cades Cove, visit the National Park Service’s website. There you can find maps, hiking and camping information and peak visitation times.