CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is full of popular tourist destinations, but some of the most unique places – stay hidden. One such place is a sanctuary for an endangered species, the Nickajack Cave just outside Chattanooga.

Most of the cave is now inaccessible, at least to humans. But there is one species that still has easy access, the gray bat. The cave attracts them by the thousands each summer.

“The front part of the cave has this beautiful high dome in it. And that is what are federally endangered grey bats love for the summertime, when they’re having their babies, they are attracted to warm caves with this high dome area where they can have their babies keep them at the right temperature, right humidity, and where they can cluster together,” said Elizabeth Hamrick, TVA Terrestrial Zoologist.

Each summer TVA hosts its annual bat count to help raise awareness about gray bats and keep tabs on their population. If you’re looking for a summertime activity, you might want to consider counting some bats.