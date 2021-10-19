KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Christmas Lantern Express starts next month at Three Rivers Rambler.

From Nov. 26 until Dec. 23, you can ride in an old steam engine decked out in holiday decorations. There are celebrity storytellers and Santa may just stop by. It is a Christmas tradition for many East Tennesseans.

“We’re excited to see people again and just kind of create that magic for families again and really carry on those Christmas traditions, I mean, we have families we see year after year,” said Erin Cogburn of Three Rivers Rambler. “We’re just excited to make it happen again and have a little more Christmas magic in our lives.”