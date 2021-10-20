KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sunsphere was built for the 1984 worlds fair and stands 26 stories tall.

According to Visit Knoxville, each pane of glass on the sphere is made with 24-karat gold which gives it its reflective gold color. There is also an observation deck, which offers a 360-degree view of the city below. Currently, the city is using the Sunsphere Fund to add enhancements to the deck.

“There’s no issues with the Sunsphere. The is about 100% enhancing the observation deck. Telling the story of the 1982 Worlds Fair and also celebrating the structure that is the Sunsphere,” said Kim Bumpas with Visit Knoxville.

Visit Knoxville created the Sunsphere Fund with support from Knox County and the City of Knoxville in 2019 to preserve and maintain this structure. To donate to the fund, click here.