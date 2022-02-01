ONEIDA, Tenn. (WATE) — The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area encompasses numerous counties in East Tennessee, as well as McCreary County, Kentucky, and provides a place for people to spend time in the great outdoors.

According to the National Park’s website, Big South Fork encompasses 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau in parts of Scott, Fentress, Pickett, and Morgan counties. It protects the free-flowing big south fork of the Cumberland River and its tributaries. The area boasts miles of scenic gorges and sandstone bluffs.

The Big South Fork also contains one of the highest concentrations of natural bridges in the eastern United States. There are a number of activities that can be found in the area including whitewater paddling, rock climbing, horseback riding and hiking.

The NPS also says that the area has a long human history spanning the last 10,000 years from the prehistoric Paleo Indians to the modern coal miners. The area was officially established in 1974.