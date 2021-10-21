KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The field within Neyland Stadium is turning 100 this year. It’s called Shields-Watkins Field and it gained its name from a banker and his wife.

“The field is named after W.S. Shields. and his wife who was a Watkins. W.S. Shields was a banker here in town and he was involved with the university and helped the university purchase the property that the stadium now rests on. So, when they completed the field they decided to name it Shields-Watkins,” said University of Tennessee Athletics historian Bud Ford.

Ford also shared that the naming of Neyland Stadium did not occur until 1962.