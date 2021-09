KNOXVILE, Tenn. (WATE) — The investigation into the disappearance of a missing Knoxville woman led to the discovery of a body Tuesday night in North Knoxville. According to the Knoxville Police Department, a body was found in the 6900 block of Sam Tillery Road.

Knoxville Police said their investigation into Desheena Kyle, who has been missing for more than three months, led them to the home.