GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — When you think of Gatlinburg, you may think of pancakes, taffy, scenic views, skiing and more!

But, have you ever thought about the origins of this Tennessee Treasure?

Originally settled in the 1800s by the Ogle family from South Carolina, the area that is now Gatlinburg was originally called White Oak Flats. Over time, the area grew as veterans of the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812 migrated to the area after, according to thesmokies.com, claiming their “50-acre land grants that they had received for their service in war.”

As far as how White Oak Flats became Gatlinburg. It depends on who you ask. The more common story involves country store owner Radford Gatlin. Basically, it is said Gatlin added a post office in his store and that’s how the name Gatlinburg came to be.

