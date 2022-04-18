KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville is the Mabry-Hazen House. According to its website, the Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history.

Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collections in America.

The website notes there are over 2500 original artifacts on display. While there, you can learn more about the city, Market Square, the area’s civil war history and more.

Tours are available Monday through Saturday. To schedule a tour, visit their website.