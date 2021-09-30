MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse is showing its appreciation for the community by offering free admission on Saturday, October 2.

The event, called Community Appreciation Day, will run from 11 am to 4 pm. The historic site is located off Old Sam Houston School Road in Maryville.

“We’re going to open the site up for free for everyone to come visit the museum and the schoolhouse. We will also have a craft show here, there will be a plant sale by the master gardeners of Blount County and some music and food. It will be fun!” said Jaoqueline Bell-Boling with the Sam Houston Historic Schoolhouse.

The site honors former Texas and Tennessee Governor Sam Houston by showcasing many of his artifacts including the Tennessee schoolhouse where he taught at the age of 18 back in 1812.