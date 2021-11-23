MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WATE) — It is without question one of the most famous homes in the Volunteer State.

Graceland has been the final destination of travelers from around the world every year. While most people know that the mansion was the home to the King, Elvis Presley, some may not know its history prior to Presley’s purchase in 1957.

According to graceland.com, the home now sits on what was 500 acres of property owned by the S.E. Toof family. As for the home’s famous name, it comes from a relative of the Toof’s who was named – you guessed it – Grace. As a matter of fact, it was Grace’s niece and her husband who built the iconic home in 1939.

