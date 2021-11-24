CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Green McAdoo Cultural Center tells the story of the desegregation of Clinton High School in 1956.

The center focuses on the challenges that the Clinton 12, the first Black students to attend Clinton High, faced. The center also tells the story of how the Green McAdoo School, Clinton High, and the Black and white communities would come together to create a success story. Some of that story is told through archived national broadcasts that you can watch.

The museum is open from 10 am to 5 pm. Monday through Saturday. To learn more, click here.