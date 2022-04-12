KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The L&N Station has called Knoxville home since 1905 and has been a park of the city’s landscape for decades. It is now home to the L&N Stem Academy.

The building sits at the corner of what is now Henley and Western and it is a fixture in a corner of World’s Fair Park.

According to the Knox Heritage website, the station cost $107,061 to build. In today’s dollars, the cost would come to over $3 million.

Its opening coincided with the railway’s completion of lines from Kentucky and Ohio thru Knoxville to Atlanta. The final train stopped at L&N in the late 1960s. The building was then empty until being renovated for the 1982 World’s Fair.

The building’s beauty has long been an attention-getter. It even gained a mention in the James Agee Pulitzer-winning novel, A Death in the Family.