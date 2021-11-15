KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Thompson-Boling Arena officially opened in 1987. It’s named after the late B. Ray Thompson Senior and former university president Dr. Edward Boling.

According to the facility’s website, it is currently the third-largest on-campus basketball arena in the country behind the Carrier Dome at Syracuse and the Dean Smith Center at UNC.

The distance from the floor to the roof is equal to a 12 story building. The roof measures approximately three and one-quarter acres. The arena is 448 feet long and 310 feet wide.