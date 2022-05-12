KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Holston Hills Country Club was founded in 1927. The 180-acre golf course sits adjacent to the Holston River.

One of its crowning moments was in 1945 when the course hosted the PGA Knoxville Invitational. That year, it was won by eventual PGA Hall of Famer Byron Nelson. The course also hosted PGA Cup matches in conjunction with the 1982 World’s Fair.

Designed by Donald Ross, the course was ranked number 2 in Golfweek’s best of 2021 – top private courses in Tennessee.

2022 is the second year it has hosted the Visit Knoxville Open, the event runs through Sunday.