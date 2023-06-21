KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In Market Square, it may not immediately jump out at you but there is a connection between the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll and the marker of Knoxville’s “Cradle of Country Music Tour.”

A store, that used to be on Market Square, was owned by Sam Morrison who played Elvis Presley’s “That’s alright mama” on his loudspeakers outside of his building.

The store drew crowds who wanted to buy hundreds of copies of the records, including two of them being sold to a talent scout for RCA Records. The scout sent the records to New York, and eventually, RCA Records would buy out Presley’s contract with Sun Records in Memphis, Tenn.

The marker is located in the downtown area on Wall Avenue.

The Cradle of Country Music Tour is a free self-guided walking tour that explains Knoxville’s ties to Hank Williams, Elvis Presley, Howard Armstrong, Dolly Parton, the Everly Brothers, Roy Acuff and others, according to Visit Knoxville.