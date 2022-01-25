BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WATE) — Thomas Jefferson called it “the turn of the tide of success.” The battle of Kings Mountain fought on October 7, 1780, was an important American victory during the Revolutionary War.

It was the first major victory after the British invasion of Charleston, SC in May 1780. Now the battle site is preserved by the National Park Service.

The key to the victory was the mountain men led by John Sevier and John Rhea of Tennessee and Isaac Shelby of Kentucky among others. These three would help lead the band of Tennesseans, Virginians, Kentuckians, and North Carolinians to battle. Their efforts are immortalized in the monuments that now appear across the battlefield.

Memorial to the victory at Kings Mountain

Memorial to the victory at Kings Mountain

Memorial to the victory at Kings Mountain

Gravestone found at Kings Mountain.



Kings Mountain

Kings Mountain

Unfortunately, for Sevier, his brother Robert would be mortally wounded in the battle.

Kings Mountain was also one of the few major battles of the war fought entirely between Americans: no British troops served there according to the National Park Service. In the South, many people were divided as some fought for independence, others for loyalty to England.

To learn more about the park, or plan a visit, go to the NPS’s website. The park is open from 9 am to 5 pm each day.