KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Old Gray Cemetery was founded in 1850. It is named in honor of Thomas Gray, an English poet.

According to the Old Gray website, a number of names ending in “vale”, “dale” or wood” or commencing with “mount” were considered. In the end, the name Gray was suggested by Mrs. Henrietta Brown Reese, wife of Judge William B. Reese, the first president of the cemetery board of trustees.

The website also gives the history of the first person buried at the cemetery, William Martin. He was killed in a cannon explosion during a Fourth of July celebration held in Knoxville. He was buried in the northwest corner on July 15, 1851, and his grave was unmarked. In 2000, a monument was placed to the Sesquicentennial Celebration of the founding of the historic cemetery.

More than 9,000 people are buried at Old Gray Cemetery. The cemetery’s website has a way to search for people buried in the cemetery in addition to a map of all the graves.