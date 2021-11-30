NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is one of the most iconic performance halls in Tennessee.

The Ryman Auditorium has been called the “Carnegie of the South”. According to the Ryman website, the facility has hosted such acts as John Phillip Sousa, Roy Rogers, Houdini, Elvis, Johnny Cash and more.

The building would actually get its name from Nashville businessman Thomas G. Ryman. After visiting a revival and being struck by the number of people in attendance, Ryman built the auditorium as a place where people could “gather and worship”.

Needless to say, since is creation, The history of the Ryman has been through a rollercoaster of highs, lows and highs again. To read the full history, as well as get a look at upcoming events, go to: https://ryman.com/