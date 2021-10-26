JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Taco Trek combines biking and tacos. It was started by a few friends who got together to ride their bikes and get some tacos on a taco Tuesday night.

One of those friends is Chad Wolfe. He opened the Trek Bike Store in downtown Johnson City roughly six years ago. Little did he know, that that ride for tacos in April 2015 would grow and grow and grow.

The ride started with 12 cyclists. By 2019, that number had grown to more than 700. There were no rides in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on the first ride of 2021 more than 400 riders signed up to take part.