KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sculptor E.M. Viquesney’s, “The spirit of the American doughboy” has been a part of the city landscape for more than a century.

The statue can be found in 39 states from Alabama to Wyoming. The statues were placed in town squares, cemeteries, parks and in front of federal buildings. The one in Knoxville can be found in front of what is now Knoxville High Senior Living.

It was erected in 1921 and dedicated in 1922 in honor of the men who served in the 117th infantry regiment during World War I. According to visit Knoxville’s website, there are around 145 doughboy statues by Viquesney and they all look very familiar – for a good reason. The statues are among the first known mass-produced memorials in existence.