KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Originally known as the city’s gateway to the Smoky Mountains— Henley Bridge has been supporting motorists for just over nine decades. Built in the early 1930s, the bridge opened in conjunction with the creation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The bridge, which is the second oldest of the four bridges that connect downtown Knoxville to South Knoxville is named after Col. David Henley who was an officer during the Revolutionary War as well as War Department Agent in the 1700s.

The total cost to build the bridge at the time was just over $1 million. To put this in perspective, in 2011 the bridge underwent a series of upgrades that cost roughly $32 million.