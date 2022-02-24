KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Known for its restaurants, shops, and nightlife, Knoxville’s “Old City” is full of history.

That is why this section of downtown, located along Jackson Avenue, Central Street, and Depot Avenue, qualifies as a true Tennessee Treasure.

Jack Neely, with the Knoxville History Project, once wrote “the term ‘Old City’ was first used to describe the area around 1980.” Prior to that, this section of Knoxville was part of various neighborhoods known as “Irish Town, Cripple Creek, the Bowery, Gunter’s Flats, (and) the Bottom”.

Today, Visit Knoxville refers to “The Old City” as “creative” and is a “vibrant and alternative downtown experience”.

To read more about “The Old City”, go to: oldcityknoxville.org/history and www.visitknoxville.com.