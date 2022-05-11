KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s First Presbyterian Church is the city’s first church.

It was organized in 1792 and is still located on its original site. The church’s first pastor was the Rev. Samuel Carrick. He would later serve as president of Blount College, which is now the University of Tennessee.

The church’s first structure was completed in 1816. According to the church’s website, during the civil war, confederate soldiers used the building and kept horses in the graveyard. Federal troops then took control in 1863 following the siege of Knoxville. The building was used by federal soldiers as a hospital and a barracks.



















Several important Knoxville and Tennessee figures are buried in the church’s graveyard, including James White, the founder of Knoxville; Rev. Samuel Carrick, and Territorial Governor William Blount. The graveyard is listed on the national register of historic places.