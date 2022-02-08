GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK — At 6,593 feet, Mt Le Conte is the third highest peak in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Le Conte also is the highest peak that is completely within Tennessee according to Visit My Smokies. As a matter of fact, from its immediate base to its summit, Le Conte is the tallest mountain east of the Rockies at 5,301 feet.

The mountain also has the highest inn in the eastern United States. The Le Conte Lodge is also the only inn inside the national park. It is only is accessible only by foot and hiking routes to the lodge vary from 5 to 8 miles.

The lodge was established in the 1920s by Paul Adams, Jack Huff and several other hikers, predating the establishments of the park in 1934. When the movement to establish the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was in full sway, a tent camp where the LeConte Lodge now stands was built to entertain visiting officials from Washington.