KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Legendary sports broadcaster Lindsey Nelson got his start at the University of Tennessee.

The Tennessee native graduated from UT in 1941 and after serving in World War II in North Africa and Europe, Nelson returned to Knoxville and created the Vol Network where he was the first play-by-play announcer.

Nelson would later work as the voice of the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. He would have network stints with CBS and NBC. His voice would become synonymous with events like the Cotton Bowl, the Army-Navy Game and more.

Nelson died in 1976 of Parkinson’s disease, but his name lives on as the Lindsey Nelson Stadium is home of Tennessee Volunteer Baseball.