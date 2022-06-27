KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Norris Freeway was built by TVA to connect the railroad in coal creek in Anderson County to Halls Crossroads. It was part of the TVA’s first hydroelectric dam project.

The road’s importance to the area is documented in a roadside historical marker, where it notes the freeway is “considered the world’s first limited-access road. Built for construction project purposes.”

According to the Tennessee encyclopedia, the state historic preservation office has determined that 18.9 miles of the road’s original 21 miles are eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.