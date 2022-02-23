NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bald eagle nest is on display at Randor Lake State Park. It’s the first successful bald eagle nest at Randor Lake and the fourth confirmed nest ever in Davidson County.

Visitors can get a glimpse of this incredible pair from different locations around the park.

AJ and Rory Vaden visit Radnor every Monday and typically see wildlife, but being able to view the nesting pair was a special treat on President’s Day.

“What can you say? The eagle is a symbol of freedom for our country, and it’s pretty awesome to see it on holiday right here in our backyard,” Rory said. “It’s just magnificent and pretty special.”

AJ felt it was special to see the two eagles on a national holiday.

“It feels pretty symbolic to see it with all of the flags out for President’s Day. Such a great reminder,” AJ said. “It actually feels really good to have some Patriotic flair when I feel that we don’t have a whole bunch of that today. It’s a good reminder that it feels really good to be an American.”

The eagles have also been drawing in wildlife photographers in droves, including Shaun Carswell who provided some of the images and videos for this story. More views from Radnor Lake can be seen on his Instagram page.

Steve Ward, the Park Manager at Radnor Lake, says this has been years in the making.

“Less is more is really the number one rule the management plan for Radnor lake that was created in 1973 was passive recreation opportunities,” Ward said. “Wildlife observations are in our mission, it’s our top priority. That and safe hiking opportunities.”

Ward says that there has been a lot of adjustments and preparations happening behind the scenes to create the best conditions for the eagles.

“This is the conservation story of our lifetime,” Ward said. “American bald eagles were endangered species until 2007. And here we are 15 years later, and you got one nesting less than eight miles from the Capitol of Tennessee.”

The pair of eagles started attempting to nest in the fall.

“We weren’t sure if they were going to successfully nest or not,” admitted Ward. “And then after that big snow in January, they started building this nest, and then it’s been off the hook since then.”

The process of nesting and hatching takes time.

“It’s about a 120-day process. And we’re day six,” Ward said. “The female’s on the nest right now, as y’all saw, she’s been sitting on eggs for about six days, about 30 days for an egg hatch, and then about 90 days of raising them. And hopefully, all goes well and we’ll have eaglets sometime around mid-June.”

Otter Creek Road offers some of the best views of the nest.

“It’s also our best spot for visitors that rely on wheelchairs or have limited accessibility issues. So we love the location,” Ward said. “We didn’t pick it, they did. But we’re maximizing on that opportunity.”

Park rangers are there with spotting scopes if you want a closer look. A generous family foundation provided the funds for the equipment.

“Each Ranger got a backpack with a spotting scope. And these adapters are iPhone adapters. And folks can take pictures with their iPhones, you can’t take anything from the natural area, but you can take a photo,” Ward said. “So it was an opportunity for us to allow people to take something with them.”

You can get more information on how to view the eagle’s nest through Radnor Lake State Park’s visitor center or by visiting the Friends of Radnor Lake website.