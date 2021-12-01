CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Rock City is located on Lookout Mountain, Georgia, six miles from downtown Chattanooga.

Known nationally, thanks to the hundreds of barn rooftops painted with the “See Rock City” advertisement, Rock City has been around since 1932. Founded by owners Garnet and Frieda Carter, millions have made the trip to experience the walking trail and scenic views.

A little-known fact, Rock City is also home to what is considered the country’s first mini-golf course.

Many think of Rock City as a “Tennessee Treasure,” but the attraction’s website refers to it as something bigger.

“A national treasure of botanical, geological, and entrepreneurial significance,” the website reads.

To plan a trip and check it out for yourself, including its Enchanted Garden of Lights, go to www.seerockcity.com.