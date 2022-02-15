OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Melton Lake Park is comprised of 173 miles of shoreline and is considered one of the best 2,000-meter rowing venues in America.

It is home to the Oak Ridge Rowing Association which was founded in 1978. Explore Oak Ridge says the shoreline is ideal for stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and pedal boats.

The park is also home to a 5.6-mile waterfront greenway that can be used for walking, running, and biking. In addition, the park also links up with Haw Ridge Park, providing an additional 30 miles of wooded trails.

Other activities at the park include a volleyball court, sheltered picnic tables, playground, and pavilion. The park and lake are located on the eastern edge of Oak Ridge off of Melton Lake Drive.